Reagan, the biographical drama about the 40th president of the United States, is having a better time at the domestic box office than Blake Lively’s It Ends With Us this weekend. The film has been released only in the United States and Lithuania. Hence, the reach is lesser than that of the other releases in the cinemas, yet the film has been decently at the cinemas, and people are going to the theatres to watch it too.

It Ends With Us was directed by Justin Baldoni and is based on Colleen Hoover’s book of the same name. The movie was a huge success at the box office based on the meager budget used for its production cost. Meanwhile, the Dennis Quaid starrer biographical drama opened with mixed reviews; although the critics were not very fond of it, the audience had a more positive reaction to Sean McNamara’s movie.

According to BoxOfficeReport.com, Reagan collected a robust $2.90 million this weekend, taking the domestic gross to $23.24 million. The movie collected $0.85 million more than what It Ends With Us grossed this week, which is around 41.46% more. The Dennis Quaid starrer collected $905K on Friday, facing a dip of 40% from last Friday. It was followed by $1.17K on Saturday and $819K on Sunday. It played across 2,450 locations.

On the other hand, Blake Lively’s movie played across 2290 locations and collected $2.05 million this weekend. It Ends With Us earned $640K on Friday, $874K on Saturday, and $538K on Sunday. The film grossed $0.85 million less than Reagan in the US.

Meanwhile, Reagan was also released in the UAE on September 5. The film’s worldwide collection has reached $23.24 million, and it was made on a reported budget of $25 million.

More about the movie –

The film’s official synopsis reads, “From dusty small-town roots to the glitter of Hollywood, and then on to commanding the world stage, REAGAN is a cinematic journey of overcoming the odds. Told through the voice of Viktor Petrovich, a former KGB agent whose life becomes inextricably linked with Ronald Reagan’s when Reagan first caught the Soviets’ attention as an actor in Hollywood, this film offers a perspective as unique as it is captivating.”

Reagan was released in the theatres on August 30.

