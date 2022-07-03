Rashtra Kavach Om managed to hang in there on Saturday as 1.70 crores came in. This is bit of a growth over 1.51 crores that the film had collected on the first day of release. The film has been finding patronage in the interiors of the mass belt and is doing better at the single screens as a result of which the total stands at 3.21 crores. Of course there too the scope for improvement is there since there is no other choice available for audiences amongst this segment. The stage is actually wide set for the film to perform there and one waits to see the kind of jump that takes place now on Sunday.

The film should ideally have hit the 2 crores mark by the second day, if not opening in its vicinity on Day One itself. Hopefully, that will happen on Sunday, though it would mean further jump in numbers right through the evening and night shows as well. Typically, action films don’t quite see a major jump in numbers on Sunday evening since the collections primarily come from the single screens and since they get over by 12 in the night, they do get impacted. However, one waits to see if that happens any differently for the Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Rashtra Kavach Om on Sunday.

For Aditya Roy Kapur though, this is a good transition from starting with supporting roles in films like Guzaarish and Action Replayy, graduating to being a main lead in Aashiqui 2 and transitioning to action drama with films like Malang and now Rashtra Kavach Om. One waits to see what does he pick next from this point on.

