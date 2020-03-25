Raid Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Ajay Devgn’s 2018 Crime Drama

Raid Box Office: Ajay Devgn led 2018 action/crime film Raid did pretty good business as it managed to cross the 100 crores milestone. The Raj Kumar Gupta directorial also starring Ilena D’Cruz received very good reviews from critics.
Even the audience loved the film and that was the reason behind its good trending at the Box Office.
Made on a budget of 48 crores, Raid did a lifetime business of 101.54 crores thus generating 111.54% profits. It was a Box Office Hit.
Let’s have a look at the Daily Breakdown of the film:
Day 1: 10.04 crores
Day 2: 13.86 crores
Day 3: 17.11 crores
First Weekend: 41.01 crores
Day 4: 6.26 crores
Day 5: 5.76 crores
Day 6: 5.36 crores
Day 7: 4.66 crores
First Week: 63.05 crores
Day 8: 3.55 crores
Day 9: 5.71 crores
Day 10: 7.22 crores
Day 11: 2.42 crores
Day 12: 2.41 crores
Day 13: 2.62 crores
Day 14: 3.13 crores
Second Week: 27.06 crores
Day 15: 1.82 crore
Day 16: 2.26 crores
Day 17: 2.78 crores
Day 18: 0.86 crore
Day 19: 0.68 crore
Day 20: 0.62 crore
Day 21: 0.58 crore
Third Week: 9.6 crores
Post Third Week: 1.83 crore
Total: 101.54 crores
