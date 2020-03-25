Raid Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Ajay Devgn’s 2018 Crime Drama

Raid Box Office: Ajay Devgn led 2018 action/crime film Raid did pretty good business as it managed to cross the 100 crores milestone. The Raj Kumar Gupta directorial also starring Ilena D’Cruz received very good reviews from critics.

Even the audience loved the film and that was the reason behind its good trending at the Box Office.

Made on a budget of 48 crores, Raid did a lifetime business of 101.54 crores thus generating 111.54% profits. It was a Box Office Hit.

Let’s have a look at the Daily Breakdown of the film:

Day 1: 10.04 crores

Day 2: 13.86 crores

Day 3: 17.11 crores

First Weekend: 41.01 crores

Day 4: 6.26 crores

Day 5: 5.76 crores

Day 6: 5.36 crores

Day 7: 4.66 crores

First Week: 63.05 crores

Day 8: 3.55 crores

Day 9: 5.71 crores

Day 10: 7.22 crores

Day 11: 2.42 crores

Day 12: 2.41 crores

Day 13: 2.62 crores

Day 14: 3.13 crores

Second Week: 27.06 crores

Day 15: 1.82 crore

Day 16: 2.26 crores

Day 17: 2.78 crores

Day 18: 0.86 crore

Day 19: 0.68 crore

Day 20: 0.62 crore

Day 21: 0.58 crore

Third Week: 9.6 crores

Post Third Week: 1.83 crore

Total: 101.54 crores

