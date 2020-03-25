When Salim Khan Opened Up About Salman Khan’s Time In Jail: “They Were Saying ‘343 Ko Leke Aao’ & 343 Was Salman”

Well, Salman Khan’s tyrants with the law are no hidden facts. While the superstar had frequent trips to the courtroom owing to the allegations of drunken driving and ramming his car over a few pedestrians sleeping on the footpath, Khan was also often spotted at the Jodhpur court and the jail too for his blackbuck poaching case.

Salman was accused of hunting the threatened Chinkara and Blackbuck in Rajasthan during the shoot of Sooraj Barjatya’s Hum Saath Saath Hain, he had also spent a few days in the Jodhpur Jail. In a throwback interview to celebrated journalist Neelesh Mishra last year, veteran writer and Salman’s father, Salim Khan had opened up about their ordeal when their son and Bollywood’s Bhaijaan was spending his days in the Jodhpur jail.

Salim Khan was quoted saying, “343 qaidi number – Mai Jodhpur gaya (Prisoner number 343, when I went to Jodhpur ), they were talking about prisoners. The people told me, ‘Hukum aap baitho (Please sit, sir.)’ and they were talking, ‘343 ko le aao, 343 aa gaya’.Wo aya to 343 Salman tha (Bring 343, 343 came and it was Salman).” Salim had tears in his eyes as he said Salman felt bad that he hurt his parents in the process.

Khan also opened up about the hit and run case on Salman saying, “Accident ke case me usko 18 din jail hui thi. Bail hone ke pehle he was there for 18 days in jail. Law me ye provision hi nahi hai ki ek bacche ko agar saza hoti hai to uski maa ko kitni takleef hoti hai. Usne kya kiya hai? Law me provision nahi hai ki iske maa ko ya iske baap ko takleef hogi to ise ye saza nahi milni chahiye. Hum log paani peete waqt guilty feel karte the, raat ko AC chalate waqt guilty feel karte the. Wo kaise halat mein so raha hoga, Usne bataya tha aisa jagah hai jaha dari bichsa dete hain, balti rakh dete hain, pankha wankha hota nahi. (There is no provision in law for parents of those accused. – What wrong did the parents do? How hurt will they be when their child is punished, what are they being punished for? We felt guilty even while drinking water and using AC because we were thinking about his conditions in the jail. He had told me that it is just a rug for bed with no fan and they keep a bucket beside him).”

On the professional front, Salman will soon be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and he also has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in the making.

