The year 2005 was topped by Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor starrer No Entry but it was the legend Amitabh Bachchan, who showed his prowess by ruling the top 10 grossers list. He had 4 films including Bunty Aur Babli, Sarkar, Black and Waqt – The Race Against Time, in the list.

Junior Bachchan too managed to make his way in the list with 3 films- Bunty Aur Babli, Sarkar and Dus.

Take a look at top 10 Bollywood grossers of 2005:

RankIndia Nett (Cr)
1. No Entry45.00
2. Bunty Aur Babli36.50
3. Garam Masala29.50
4. Mangal Pandey28.00
5. Salaam Namaste26.30
6. Maine Pyaar Kyu Kiya?25.80
7. Sarkar25.00
8. Dus23.50
9. Black 23.30
10. Waqt - The Race Against Time20.50

