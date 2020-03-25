Vir Das & Anurag Kashyap Slam PM Narendra Modi For Last Minute Announcements, Creating Panic Amid Coronavirus Scare!

Last night as the clock hit 8:00 PM, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day complete lockdown as a measure to curb the outbreak of the pandemic Coronavirus. While the B-Town has accepted the decision, comedian-actor Vir Das and director Anurag Kashyap have some questions and suggestions for the PM and you cannot miss them. Below is what they have to say.

After PM Modi announced the lockdown due to Coronavirus pandemic yesterday, comedian Vir Das took to Twitter to advice him to change his speechwriter. Vir in his tweet appreciated the move while calling it bold, but called out speech as panicking and said that it should have been clear and straight.

Vir wrote, “This is a brave bold decision and I support and applaud our PM. Not his speech writer. The fact that people are panicking in response to a speech, means it didn’t go as planned. This is the second time that’s happened. Make the speeches clear and detailed.”

Joining in the reaction brigade was also Anurag Kashyap, who had a doubt. Anurag asked the PM why he chooses 8 in the night always to make the announcements leaving just a 4-hour window to prepare. Rather he can make such announcements in the day or a bit early with a reasonable window for the people to prepare.

He wrote, “8 बजे रात के बजाए सुबह आठ बजे बोल देते । चार बजे भी बोल देते तो इंतज़ाम कर लेते । हमेशा आठ बजे ही बोलते हैं और समय देते हैं चार घंटे का । उनका क्या जो पैदल घर को निकले हैं शहर छोड़ के , क्योंकि बस या ट्रेन नहीं चल रही ? अब कहें तो कहें क्या । ठीक है प्रभु।“

Meanwhile, the lockdown against Coronavirus pandemic began at 12:00 am midnight yesterday. According to the announcement, no citizen is allowed to come out of their house, any one doing so will have to face the legal charges.

