Various stories regarding Radhe’s box office status had been doing rounds on the internet. Salman Khan’s actioner was released as Bhai’s this year’s Eidi for his fans. But, things didn’t go down as expected, and a significant chunk of users started bashing the film for various reasons.

The movie was criticised for the weak points, and many experts started to advise Salman for the kind of roles he should do at this point in his career. Fans started to share the reports of how the movie has crossed the collections of 200 crores through OTT and overseas box office release.

But, the truth is, there’s no accurate way to really know how much has Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has actually earned from its OTT stint. Yes, the overseas box office numbers are accurate, but they’re too minuscule to even count without its huge share from OTT back in the country.

So, the ball is in janta’s court. Today, we won’t be predicting how much Radhe would’ve earned; we’re giving you the chance to do so. Even this is far from accurate to judge how much the film has earned, but it’s an excellent way to gauge what the audience is thinking after watching the movie.

So, participate in the poll only if you’ve watched Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and let us know your thoughts. How much do you think the film would’ve earned if it would’ve been a regular theatrical no-covid release? Vote in the poll below!

Polls How much Radhe would've earned if it would've been a normal theatrical release? 50-100 crores

100-150 crores

150-200 crores

200 crores+ View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Meanwhile, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai became the first-ever Bollywood film live on Apple TV (iTunes) across continents like Africa, Asia & Europe in over 65 countries, including Belgium, Denmark, Canada, Fiji, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, South Africa and Mauritius.

Not just that, makers will drive the film in additional territories in days to come, covering more than 100 countries overall on various platforms like Google Play, Singtel in Singapore, MyMovies in Africa. Apart from Apple TV, Radhe is also currently live on platforms like Bell Fibe TV & Optik TV in Canada, Box-office DStv in Africa and Flow On-Demand in the Caribbean, along with Zee5 on Premium Video Demand (PVOD). This is the first time in the history of Indian cinema that a film has made its way to the audience in such a unique format.

Salman Khan fans, do vote and share your thoughts about the same in the comments section below.

