Pushpa (Hindi) is continuing its phenomenal run at the box office and saw a rise in collections again on Saturday. Friday was as it is quite good at 1.95 crores and on Saturday the numbers jumped again to 2.50 crores*. This is after all the restrictions and the pandemic cases too going up significantly. Still, the film is being loved by the masses and that’s reflected in increasing footfalls.

Pushpa now stands at 76.94 crores* and even though newer curbs in different states are now coming at a very rapid pace on a practically daily basis, the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa is still running a single horse race. One wonders in fact where would the film have already reached if it had been running in normal circumstances. Of course, this also means that there would have been competition already from Jersey and RRR and that would have evened out things to a good extent.

Nonetheless, with some more jump, the collections have the potential to go past the 80 crores milestone today. Post that it would be about a journey towards the 100 crores mark and while that looks tough, it’s going to make an interesting wait-n-watch scenario for sure.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

