Pushpa Box Office Day 2 (Early Trends): Allu Arjun Starrer Shows A Drop, Is It More Than Expected?

Pushpa starring Allu Arjun has taken a dream start at the box office. While Telugu version took a monstrous lead, other dubbed versions supported really well. Let’s see how the film fared on its day 2 i.e. first Saturday.

Allu Arjun’s magnum opus earned 45 crores on day 1. It’s normal that after such a big start, a drop is seen on the second day, and Pushpa is not different. However, it seems the film has dipped to a bit large extent.

As per early trends flowing in, Pushpa made 25-27 crores on day 2. Two days grand total now stands at 70-72 crores in India (inclusive of all languages). Speaking of the Hindi version, the film is doing good in Mumbai, despite the 50% occupancy rule in place. With word of mouth being more on the positive side, one expects a big jump today. It will be interesting to see if the film manages to hit 100 crore mark in the first 3 days.

Helmed by Sukumar, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and others.

Meanwhile, along with Allu Arjun’s splendid performance, actress Samantha is being lauded for her bold, blingy special number in the film.

Visuals going viral from theatres show the masses boogie for Samantha’s fizzy item song in Pushpa. Samantha and Allu Arjun dance to the beats, while the viewers are spotted throwing confetti and hurling papers at the screen.

As the song is sequenced in towards the end of the first half, the audience is seen going gaga over the item song. The videos have now been removed from social media.

