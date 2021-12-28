Pushpa Box Office Day 11 (Hindi): Racing Towards 50 Crores Milestone

Though it is still a bit early to say, the response to the Hindi version of Pushpa is turning out to be something similar to what Baahubali: The Beginning had done back in time. In fact the trending is pretty much on the same lines from day to day progression basis with the only difference being that the collections have been half of SS Rajamouli’s classic. Still, it’s the best after that when it comes to the collections of a south dubbed film in India and that’s remarkable indeed.

This can well be seen from the fact that the second Monday collections of the Allu Arjun starrer were a fabulous 2.75 crores which is even more than the second Friday collections of 2.31 crores. Yes, the festive season has begun but still there are no holidays per se. Moreover, when the world is wondering whether the Omicron scare is for real, here comes a film that is doing more and more business with every passing day despite the restrictions.

So far, the film has collected 39.95 crores and while the 50 crores milestone would be crossed in quick time, the expectations are now bigger and even 60 crores total is possible. It can be said with confidence now that the film is a good success.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

