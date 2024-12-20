Pushpa 2 continues to break records at the ticket windows. It is now the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. The box office run has been incredible so far, and Allu Arjun starrer is now all set to dethrone Baahubali 2 in India. Scroll below for the day 15 collection at the domestic and worldwide box office.

Domestic Box Office Collection

On its third Thursday, Pushpa 2: The Rule collected 18 crores net in India. This is the first time that the domestic earnings have fallen below the 20 crore mark. But that happened after two weeks of the theatrical run, which is commendable.

After 15 days, the overall box office collection in India has reached 1006.75 crores. The Allu Arjun starrer is now only 24.25 crores from beating Baahubali 2 (1031 crores) to become the highest-grossing film in all languages.

Overseas Box Office Collection

Pushpa 2 has grossed 2 crores on the third Thursday. The international total now surges to 271 crores gross. It is now competing against Kalki 2898 AD, which had earned 283.89 crores gross in its lifetime at the overseas box office.

Worldwide Box Office Collection

At the global box office, Pushpa 2: The Rule has made collections of 1458.96 crores gross.

Take a look at the worldwide breakdown below:

India net- 1006.75 crores

India gross- 1187.96 crores

Overseas gross- 271 crores

Worldwide gross- 1458.96 crores

It is now battling against Baahubali 2 and Dangal to become the highest Indian worldwide grosser of all time.

Take a look at the top 3 worldwide earnings below:

Dangal: 1970 crores gross Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: 1800 crores gross Pushpa 2: The Rule: 1458.96 crores

Allu Arjun’s magnum opus still needs 341 crores more to rank at the #2 place. That is indeed a difficult feat, but it is to be seen whether the action thriller will unlock the milestone.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

