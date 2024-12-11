Pushpa 2 Hindi box office is a tornado that refuses to calm down. In seven days, the film stands at an estimated collection of 405 crore at the box office. This makes the Allu Arjun Biggie the fastest 400 crore film at the Hindi box office.

Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Estimates

As per the early trends, on the seventh day, Wednesday, December 11, the film earned in the range of 30 – 32 crore in Hindi. This is a drop of almost 11 – 15% at the box office.

Bringing such huge numbers during a weekday is a phenomenal run at the box office that was not expected from the film. The film is a literal rage with its Hindi version.

Pushpa 2 Hindi VS Telugu Version

While the Hindi version brought almost 30 – 32 crore on day 7, it is almost 233% higher than the Telugu version, which brought only 9 – 10 crore at the box office on the seventh day.

Pushpa 2 is already the second highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024. The next target for the film would be surpassing Stree 2’s 627.50 crore to grab the spot for the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024. Meanwhile, it also needs to surpass KGF 2‘s 434.62 crore at the box office.

Pushpa 2 Hindi Worldwide!

The film has also entered the 500 crore worldwide gross club with its Hindi version, which is an achievement. It would be interesting to see how many records the film breaks at the box office in one week in total.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office: Keep The Crown Ready For The Fastest 1000 Crore Film Axing Ranbir Kapoor & Salman Khan!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News