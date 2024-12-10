Allu Arjun has created history at the box office, with its Hindi version nearing the 400-crore mark at the box office. Currently, after 6 six days, the film stands at a total of almost 379 – 380 crore with its Hindi version. This is a mammoth number making the film reach historic records.

Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Day 6

The film on the sixth day, December 10, Tuesday, earned almost 38 – 40 crore with its Hindi version, as per the early trends.This is a huge number, considering it was a working day and the film witnessed a drop of only 16%.

The film will enter the 400-crore club on Wednesday, making it the fastest Hindi film to reach the mark in seven days. Meanwhile, looking at the pace of the film, it would not be an exaggeration if it crossed the 650 crore mark at the box office or more in its lifetime.

Surpasses All South Indian Hindi Films Since COVID Except 1

Except for one, Pushpa 2 has surpassed every single South Indian dubbed film that has been released post-COVID. The one film it has yet not passed is Kannada superstar Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2, which was released in 2022.

Only One Step Away From KGF: Chapter 2

With a total collection of almost 379+ crore in 6 days at the box office, Pushpa 2‘s Hindi version is only one step away to surpass KGF: Chapter 2 and turn into the highest-grossing South Indian dubbed Hindi film post COVID.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing South Indian Hindi dubbed films at the box office post-COVID.

KGF: Chapter 2 (2022): 434.62 crore Pushpa 2 (2024): 379 – 380 crore* (estimated) Kalki 2898 AD (2024): 295 crore RRR (2022): 277 crore 2.0 (2018): 188 crore 152 crore Salaar (2023): Adipurush (2023): 147 crore Pushpa (2021): 106 crore Kantara (2022): 81.10 crore Devara (2024): 68.14 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

