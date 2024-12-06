Pushpa Raj has taken over Indian cinema and how! Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 was released in theatres on December 5, 2024. It has broken multiple records, including the highest opening day. The streak of success continues as it scores a mind-boggling Saturday. Scroll below for early trends of day 2.

Box Office Collection Day 1

On the opening day, Sukumar’s directorial surpassed all expectations, earning 178 crores in all languages combined. The biggest surprise was the Hindi language, which brought in 72 crores and surpassed Bollywood biggies like Jawan, Pathaan, and Animal. It also made 50 crores+ in Telugu, along with contributions from Kannada, Tamil, Bengali and Malayalam.

Early Trends Day 2

A drop was expected as today was a regular working Friday. The occupancy remained good despite all odds. In fact, it witnessed an impressive boost during the evening and night shows. As per the early trends, Pushpa 2 made box office collections in the range of 93-96 crores on day 1 in all languages in the domestic market.

Compared to 178 crores on the opening day, Allu Arjun starrer has witnessed a drop of 47-46%. But the box office will be set on fire as Pushpa 2 is set for a humungous first weekend.

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown of Pushpa 2 below:

Day 1: 178 crores

Day 2: 93-96 crores

The 2-day total at the Indian box office will stand somewhere between 271-274 crores.

More about Pushpa 2: The Rule

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil starrer had registered advance booking sales of 33.67 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) on day 2. This was a hint enough that another Dhamakedaar day was on the cards.

The sequel is made on a budget of 800 crores, making it one of the most expensive films in India. It is directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, in association with Sukumar Writings.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

