Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Day 4 Early Trends: Passes The Monday Test!

Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office: Pati Patni Aur Woh passed the Monday test as it had a normal drop while entering the weekdays. The film has collected 5-5.5 crore range on Monday compared to 9.10 crores it earned on 1st day which is a good number.

The advance booking for the film remained dull yesterday but it seems the spot bookings did the trick and proved to be a saviour.

The Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar led film has now crossed the 40 crores mark and is on the way to have a first week of more than 50 crores.

Pati Patni Aur Woh has chances of scoring a very good lifetime total but the lineup of strong films in midway will spoil its run. There are 3 films releasing this week i.e Mardaani 2, The Body & Hollywood release Jumanji which will definitely cut its business. Then on 20th Dec Dabanng 3 will takeover.

It’ll be interesting to see how much business this one can retain in the second week and 3rd week.

