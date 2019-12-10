Truth REVEALED! Salman Khan To Quit Bigg Boss Owing To Health Issues?

With every year, one question that remains is whether Salman Khan will be returning for the next season of Bigg Boss. However, things turn even more mysterious this time as Bigg Boss 13 has got a 5-week extension and Farah Khan replacing the actor during the team, is being speculated. Now, the latest reports reveal that health issues are the real reason behind the actor opting out of the controversial show.

Yes, you heard it right! Every year, the makers bring in a set of contestants who at some point or the other turn unmanageable, and that’s when Salman Khan with his high temper has to control the situation and show them the light. This hasn’t really been good for his personal health, and the actor owing to the same, may not be seen as the Bigg Boss host next year.

A source close to Deccan Chronicle reveals the same as, “Salman has recovered from a health issue called Trigeminal Neuralgia, which doesn’t allow him to get very angry as it will disturb his nerves. But every week, one or the other participant is getting on to his nerves, which is not good for Salman’s health. Hence, this is certainly the last season of the show that he will be hosting. He has been wanting to quit for a few seasons now, but somehow the channel and the production house keep getting him back. But now, he has clearly been told by close ones as well that the show should not hurt him in any manner, as his family and friends are concerned for him.”

That indeed is a heart-breaking news if true. We certainly cannot witness anyone apart from Salman Khan donning the host cap for Bigg Boss. What do y’all have to say about it?

