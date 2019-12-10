Madhuri Dixit Spills The Beans About Her ‘Gripping’ Netflix Series With Karan Johar

Madhuri Dixit has won our hearts with her looks, acting and dance on the big screen. She has been winning us with her magic for almost three decades now. Well, the Dhak Dhak girl is all set to be seen in the digital world.

For a long time, there were rumours of Madhuri’s Netflix debut, but nothing was finalised yet. A few hours Netflix India had tweeted, “Dil to pagal hai for news that Madhuri Dixit will be starring in an upcoming Netflix original.@MadhuriDixit, @karanjohar we’re ready!” This tweet got everyone curious to know abot Madhuri and Karan Johar’s project.

Well, in an interaction with Hindustan Times, the Bucket List actress has opened up about her Netflix debut. She said that the series will be a “suspenseful family drama about a global superstar, who vanishes without a trace”. She further shared that it will also cover how her life is stripped away and will uncover hidden truths and painful lies.

About making her debut in Netflix, Madhuri Dixit added, “I am extremely excited to be making my OTT acting debut. As an artist, I am always looking out to do work that is creatively fulfilling and that reaches out to the maximum number of people.”

The show is written by writer-director Sri Rao. About the concept, she stated, “It reflects a bit on the lives that people in the entertainment industry lead. The story is entertaining, gripping, nail-biting, and yet heartwarming and I can’t wait to start shooting for it.”

