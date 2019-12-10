Kapil Sharma & Ginni Chatrath Welcome Baby Girl; Guru Randhawa, Rakul Preet & Celebs Congratulate

Celebrations calls are already in as The Kapil Sharma Show host, Kapil Sharma, welcomes a baby girl with wife Ginni Chatrath. The comedian made the big announcement himself and celebs including Guru Randhawa, Rakul Preet Singh, Saina Nehwal amongst others, cannot contain their excitement!

Kapil Sharma took to his Twitter handle last night to break the big news. “Blessed to have a baby girl need ur blessings love u all jai mata di,” he tweeted.

Blessed to have a baby girl 🤗 need ur blessings 🙏 love u all ❤️ jai mata di 🙏 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) December 9, 2019

Soon after, various celebrities took to the comment section to congratulate the comedian.

Marjaavan actress Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “Congratulationssssssss!!!! god bless the baby girl with all the happiness”

Congratulationssssssss!!!! 😀😀 god bless the baby girl with all the happiness ❤️ — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) December 10, 2019

“Congrats my paji. I’m officially a Chacha now,” wrote an elated Guru Randhawa.

Congrats my paji. I’m officially a Chacha now ❤️ — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) December 9, 2019

Actress Sophie Choudry wrote, Kapil!!!! Best news ever!! Aap ko aur Ginni ko lakh lakh vadaiyan.. Ghar aayi ik nanni pari!! God bless her with health and happiness always! Aap sab ko bahut pyar!”

Kapil!!!! Best news ever!! Aap ko aur Ginni ko lakh lakh vadaiyan.. Ghar aayi ik nanni pari!! God bless her with health and happiness always! Aap sab ko bahut pyar!🤗❤️👨‍👩‍👧 @KapilSharmaK9 https://t.co/qMOagTdPgV — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) December 10, 2019

His co-star Kiku Sharda congratulated as, “Congratulations brother ,,,,, so so happy for you , welcome to the little bundle of joy”

Congratulations brother ,,,,, so so happy for you , welcome to the little bundle of joy 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗❤️❤️❤️❤️ — kiku sharda (@kikusharda) December 10, 2019

Soon after revealing that wife Ginni Chatrath was pregnant, Kapil Sharma would now and again speak of the little bundle of joy that he was really excited to welcome.

Kapil, while talking about the same even got into a fun Twitter banter with actor Akshay Kumar who is coming up with his comedy film, Good Newwz.

Soon after Akshay posted the poster of his movie, Kapil wrote, “Congratulations paji .. poster is looking very nice, but my good news is coming before ur good news 😜 hahahaha, all the best team #GoodNews”.

Akshay gave a sweet reply to it, “Kamaal kar diya Sharma ji Heartiest congratulations on your #GoodNewwz! Big hug.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!