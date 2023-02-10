It was a good close to the second week for Pathaan as 5.95 crores more came in. On Wednesday the film had brought in 6.75 crores so this is a good hold. Anything over 5 crores before the third week kickstarted would have been reasonable and here Pathaan is doing better despite over 450 crores on board already.

The film now has an open week ahead of it with no release around it whatsoever. All the screens, be it premium or non-premium, are available at its disposal so even with a minimum capacity of 20-30% over the weekend, the collections would still come out to be good.

In fact what the Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer would be aiming for is a double-digit score on Sunday, if not on Saturday as well. In fact, if that happens on Saturday too then it would be fantastic, though for that the collections today would need to be really close to yesterday with nil or minimal drop.

As for its overall total, the Sidharth Anand-directed action thriller has reached 458.90 crores now and the target would be to add at least 25 crores more to its total before stepping into the weekdays again.

