Panipat Box Office Day 1 Early Trends: Faces Heat Of The Clash, But Shows Hope!

Panipat Box Office: Ashutosh Gowariker is back on the big screen with what he does the best. Starring Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt & Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles, the film brings the 3rd battle of Panipat to life. It clashed with Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Pandey’s Pati Patni Aur Woh and the clash-effect was visible on day 1.

Though historical drama tends to grow on word of mouth until and unless it’s Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Bhansali, in this genre, enjoys predominance and his movies tend to open good. Team Panipat also failed to promote the film on a scale it should’ve been. But, it would be interesting to see if good reviews help to push it any further.

According to the reports coming in, the movie has earned in the range of 3.75-4.75 crores. The movie is mounted on a huge scale and road to budget recovery is really tough from here. The clash with Pati Patni Aur Woh took a huge chunk of the screens from the film hence affecting it in some way.

What surprising is, Maharashtra, at which the movie was aimed it, also wasn’t on par on day 1. It’s to be seen how much it grows today and tomorrow.

Arjun Kapoor, who is working with Ashutosh Gowariker for the first time, described the Oscar-nominated director as a humble person with a clear vision.

“He has a certain regard for actors and technicians. (He) It only focusses on the betterment of the film and (is) genuinely somebody who wants to make a good film. (That is a) Fine quality to have. (He is a) Hard worker who never flaunts it, (and a) positive person (who) never raises his voice. (He is) Disciplined, so, yes, it has been a dream,” said Arjun.

The film is based on the third battle of Panipat that was fought between the Marathas and Ahmad Shah Abdali, the Afghan emperor, in 1761. It is slated for release on December 6. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon, and Zeenat Aman.

