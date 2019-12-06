Priyanka Chopra’s Dazzling White Saree Is A Must Have This Wedding Season

Priyanka Chopra is a diva who knows how to top the fashion game all the time. From her quirky Met Gala look to the chic outfits at Cannes Film Festival, PeeCee can rock both a traditional and an ethnic outfit. The actress recently walked the red carpet of Marrakech International Film Festival in a white saree which is definitely a wardrobe essential this wedding season.

Priyanka stepped out in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla attire that looked bomb on her. She paired her saree with a off-shoulder blouse. Her saree was an ivory Badla saree. It was exquisitely hand-embroidered in the finest mukaish and sequins to give it a royal touch. The pattern formed a spectacular geometric jaali. Floral gold zardozi borders frame it’s beauty to perfection making Priyanka Chopra dazzle at the event.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sharing Priyanka’s picture on Instagram, the designer duo, “It was an absolute delight to dress Priyanka for this very special moment at the Marrakech International Film Festival. She was being felicitated for her extraordinary two-decade career as an actor and now, producer. This Saree is an ode to her brilliance and beauty. Fit for a silver-screen goddess, who shines brightest among a galaxy of stars. A saree is quintessentially and iconically Indian. It’s elegance is matched by its slinky, sensual glamour. And Priyanka was absolutely mesmerising in it.”

Talking about Priyanka’s makeup, She went for a matt base and accentuated her eyes with kohl. She went for a very basic makeup look and let the saree do the talk. Priyanka added a nude shade of lipstick and thick eyebrows. She tied her bun in a loose bun with tassels falling off her face.



Priyanka added a golden choker and ditched wearing any earrings. She added a few rings as well to add details.

How many of you liked Priyanka’s saree? Let us know in the comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!