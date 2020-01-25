Panga Box Office Day 1 Early Trends: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Starts Slow!

Panga Box Office: Kangana Ranaut-Jassie Gill starrer Panga has taken off to a very slow start at the ticket windows. The film is mainly targeted for pure ‘class’ audience and its business is being dented in Mumbai and other major metros by Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor’s Street Dancer 3D and Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Given the face value of Kangana Ranaut, Panga was touted to open above 4-5 crore mark but it has clearly underperformed with just 2.50-3 crores coming in on day 1, as per the early trends. The film might struggle during the weekend and weekdays as the word-of-mouth is not that extraordinary, which is usually needed for such slow starters to bloom in its theatrical journey.

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, “Panga” also features Neena Gupta, Richa Chadha. The film, released on January 24, revolves around a kabaddi player, played by Kangana, who wants to make a comeback in the game after marriage and motherhood.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has found a quirky connection with Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli.

“A lot of people tell me that Virat and I share a lot of similarities. He is from a different background and he made a name for himself, and made people fall in love with him,” Kangana said when asked what she thought was common between Virat and her.

The actress opened up about her views when she appeared on Star Sports’ “Nerolac Cricket Live.” to promote her film “Panga”.

