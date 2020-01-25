Street Dancer 3D Box Office Day 1 Early Trends: Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Witnesses A Fair Start!

Street Dancer 3D Box Office: Varun Dhawan & Shraddha Kapoor’s dance drama has finally hit the theatre yesterday, and has received a good response from the audience. The film is battling it out with Ajay Devgn’s riot, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Kangana Ranaut’s Panga at the ticket windows and that may seem to have caused a little effect on its opening collections.

The trade expectations for Street Dancer 3D’s opening remained to be higher, given the star pull Varun Dhawan has and the success Shraddha Kapoor witnessed last year. However, the film has been fighting it out, in terms of its screen counts, bookings and being the first choice of audience amongst the multiple good options available and that seems to have slowed it down a little.

As per the early trends flowing in, the Prabhudheva directorial has collected 11.50-12.50 crores to its kitty on the first day. That remains decent and given the positive word of mouth, the trend is only expected to go upwards and that possibly will give it the required push to come up with a brilliant first weekend numbers.

Meanwhile, previously Varun Dhawan had revealed that his character’s inspiration in the upcoming dance movie Street Dancer 3D. The actor took to Instagram to talk about late social media star Danish, who has inspired Varun’s character Sahej.

The actor shared a photo of the late Danish along with a picture of himself to show the similarity of look. In the post, Varun also tagged his stylist Aalim Hakim who created his look for the film, and gave credit to director Remo D’Souza for suggesting the get-up.

