Leonardo DiCaprio’s widely acclaimed movie, One Battle After Another, has raked in $71.4 million at the worldwide box office a week after its theatrical release (per Box Office Mojo). In North America, the action thriller has collected $31.6 million, matching the one-week earnings of Leonardo DiCaprio’s previous release, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. Internationally, the film is inching closer to surpassing $40 million.

It’s now just under $5 million shy of outgrossing Paul Thomas Anderson’s There Will Be Blood, which earned $76.2 million globally, and is poised to become the filmmaker’s highest-grossing film. It remains to be seen whether One Battle After Another will turn a profit at the box office.

To achieve that, the film needs to cross $350 million globally against its estimated $140 million budget (per The Numbers), based on the 2.5x multiplier rule. In its pursuit of that milestone, the film has now overtaken the lifetime earnings of Alfonso Cuarón’s 92%-rated dystopian action thriller, Children of Men (2006). Let’s see how the two films compare at the global box office.