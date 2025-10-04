Leonardo DiCaprio’s widely acclaimed movie, One Battle After Another, has raked in $71.4 million at the worldwide box office a week after its theatrical release (per Box Office Mojo). In North America, the action thriller has collected $31.6 million, matching the one-week earnings of Leonardo DiCaprio’s previous release, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. Internationally, the film is inching closer to surpassing $40 million.
It’s now just under $5 million shy of outgrossing Paul Thomas Anderson’s There Will Be Blood, which earned $76.2 million globally, and is poised to become the filmmaker’s highest-grossing film. It remains to be seen whether One Battle After Another will turn a profit at the box office.
To achieve that, the film needs to cross $350 million globally against its estimated $140 million budget (per The Numbers), based on the 2.5x multiplier rule. In its pursuit of that milestone, the film has now overtaken the lifetime earnings of Alfonso Cuarón’s 92%-rated dystopian action thriller, Children of Men (2006). Let’s see how the two films compare at the global box office.
Trending
One Battle After Another vs. Children of Men – Box Office Comparison
Here’s how the two films compare at the global box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo:
One Battle After Another – Box Office Summary
- Domestic: $31.6 million
- International: $39.8 million
- Worldwide: $71.4 million
Children of Men – Box Office Summary
- Domestic: $35.6 million
- International: $34.9 million
- Worldwide: $70.5 million
As the numbers show, One Battle After Another is already ahead of Children of Men by roughly $1 million in global earnings, and this gap is expected to widen in the coming days.
One Battle After Another Eyes A Spot In 2025’s Top 30 Highest-Grossing Movies
As of now, Paul Thomas Anderson’s film holds the 37th place among the top-grossing titles of 2025. To break into the top 30, it needs to surpass the Japanese drama Kokuho, which earned $103 million globally, roughly $31.6 million more than its current total. At its current pace, One Battle After Another is expected to comfortably achieve this milestone before concluding its theatrical run.
One Battle After Another – Story & Cast
Written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson (There Will Be Blood) and inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland, One Battle After Another follows Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio), a former member of the revolutionary group French 75. His life is thrown into chaos when his daughter goes missing, and a dangerous enemy from his past resurfaces after sixteen years. The film also stars Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti in pivotal roles.
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
Advertisement
Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.
Must Read: 10 Hollywood Movies That Bombed At Domestic Box Office But Won Big Overseas — From Transformers: Age of Extinction To Geostorm
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News