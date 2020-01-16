Not The Khans But Only Akshay Kumar & Ajay Devgn Are The Actors To Achieve THIS Feat At The Box Office

It would sound like an overstatement but the Khans of Bollywood- Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have failed in living up to audiences’ expectations in the last couple of years. But other veterans including Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn have rose to the occasion to keep intact their successful run at the box office. In fact, both the stars have achieved a commendable feat in the history of Bollywood.

Both Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn have touched the milestone of delivering 10 or more movies in 100 crore club. Akshay has 12 movies, while Ajay is second to him and only actor to score 10 centuries. Ajay achieved the feat with his latest release, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Below is the breakdown of Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn’s 100 crore grosser’s:

Akshay Kumar (12 movies in 100 crore club)- Housefull 2, Rowdy Rathore, Holiday, Airlift, Housefull 3, Rustom, Jolly LLB 2, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Gold, 2.0 (Hindi), Kesari and Good Newwz.

Ajay Devgn (10 movies in 100 crore club)- Golmaal 3, Singham, Bol Bachchan, Son Of Sardaar, Singham Returns, Shivaay, Raid, De De Pyaar De, Total Dhamaal and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Salman Khan to soon join the list as he has 9 movies in 100 crore club.

Coming to Ajay Devgn, his latest release Tanhaji has earned over 100 crores in just 6 days and with the current trending, the film is expected to cross 200 crore mark soon, which will again take his count to 9. Hence, it could be said that the actor to be part of this club for a shorter period.

