Niu Lai China Box Office: Outshines $2 Billion+ Ne Zha 2 In ROI By A Massive Margin! ( Photo Credit – YouTube; Instagram )

Niu Lai is the latest Chinese animation to see a spike in collections after netizens could not stop bashing it online. It has also surpassed the budget-to-profit collections of Ne Zha 2. Not only that, but the gap between their ROIs is quite large. While Ne Zha 2 captivated everyone with its visuals, Niu Lai has also left people speechless with its very basic animation. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

Ne Zha 2 achieved a massive ROI

The Ne Zha sequel dominated the box office last year, becoming the only film in history to collect over $2 billion in a single market. In this case, it raked in an estimated $2.2 billion at the box office in China, its home territory. Its phenomenal theatrical run made it the all-time highest-grossing animated film worldwide.

According to reports, Ne Zha 2 was made on a $80 million budget and collected $2.2 billion in China [via Box Office Mojo]. Therefore, using the figures provided, the Ne Zha sequel delivered an ROI of approximately 2650%. That is a huge return for an $80 million production. However, when compared with Niu Lai in terms of percentage return and against their production costs, Niu Lai takes the lead by a large margin.

Ne Zha 2 & Niu Lai’s ROI comparison

Meanwhile, Niu Lai was made on a budget of $47-$200 and collected more than $4.3 million at the box office in China. Niu Lai achieved 9148836.17 – 2149900% ROI, which is far higher than that of Ne Zha 2. Niu Lai is thus the most profitable film ever, surpassing even the blockbuster Ne Zha 2. Niu Lai‘s ROI is roughly 811 times higher than Ne Zha 2’s.

However, in terms of box office power, Ne Zha 2 wins easily, but in terms of box office-to-budget ROI, Niu Lai takes the win.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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