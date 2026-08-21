Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Box Office Day 22 ( Photo Credit – Sony Pictures )

What a glorious run it has been for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day at the Indian box office. The Marvel superhero flick is achieving new benchmarks for Hollywood with every passing day. It has successfully completed its third week. Scroll below for the latest updates!

How much did it earn in week 3?

According to the official update, Spider-Man: Brand New Day earned 1.60 crore on day 22. It remained on similar lines as the third Wednesday of 1.70 crore, despite strong local competition and the mid-week blues. There has also been a slight reduction in screen count, but Destin Daniel Cretton’s directorial has maintained a healthy hold.

The third week collection has wrapped up at 31.70 crore, a 71.64% drop from the second week. But Zendaya, Sadie Sink, and Jacob Batalon starrer enjoyed a historic run in its first two weeks, so a drop was inevitable. The total earnings in India stand at 479.48 crore net. Including taxes, the gross collection reaches 566.42 crore.

Check out the revised box office breakdown in India in all versions (net collection):

Week 1: 336 crore (8 days)

(8 days) Week 2: 111.78 crore

Week 3: 31.70 crore

Total: 479.48 crore

Can it enter the 500 crore club?

All eyes are on whether Spider-Man: Brand New Day can enter the 500 crore club in India. It is just 20.52 crore away from creating history, yet again. But there will be strong competition from Awarapan 2 during its fourth weekend. Besides, even Toxic is joining the box office battle on August 26, 2026. It’s going to be challenging, but only time will tell if the MCU flick surprises us.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Day 22 Summary

India net: 480.3 crore

India gross: 566.42 crore

Check out the Spider-Man: Brand New Day daily box office collection breakdown here.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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