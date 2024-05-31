2024 is full of surprises, and it seems that the latest release, Mr & Mrs Mahi, starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, is well on track to be another winner at the Indian box office. All thanks to Cinema Lovers Day, the film enjoyed an impressive response in the advance booking. Apart from this, the film did well in on-spot bookings, resulting in a good start on day 1. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Sharan Sharma, the romantic sports drama opened to mostly mixed to positive reviews from critics. Speaking about the ticket-buying audience, praise is coming in for the performance of Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor and the music of the film. Such positive aspects are expected to help the movie in finding audiences in the long run.

Coming to the day 1 performance, Mr & Mrs Mahi has surprised everyone and proved pre-release predictions wrong. With the factor of Cinema Lovers Day coming into play, the film attracted higher footfalls, both through the advance booking and over-the-counter ticket sales. As a result, the romantic sports drama has taken one of the best starts in 2024 for Bollywood.

As per early trends flowing in, Mr & Mrs Mahi has raked in 7.30-7.80 crores on day 1 at the Indian box office. It’s a superb number for a film, which wasn’t even considered in discussions. With a slightly more push in the night shows, it can even hit the mark of 8 crores.

Now, as Cinema Lovers Day’s discounted rate is not there anymore, it’ll be interesting to see Mr & Mrs Mahi performs on Saturday and Sunday.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

