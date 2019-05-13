Mom Box Office Day 3 (China): Beats Hichki’s Weekend; Inches Towards The 50 Crore Mark!

Mom Box Office Day 3 (China): Although an average affair at the Indian Box Office, it is winning big at the ticket windows in China. The movie which hit theatres last Friday was trending better than Ayushmann Khurrana’s AndhaDhun till its 2nd day, and now it is competing well with Rani Mukerji’s Hichki and is emerging victorious in the battle!

After impressive numbers of 27.01 crores till its Day 2, it has now added another $2.06 million to its kitty, making a total collection of $5.96 million (41.81 crores) till Sunday. Now, these numbers are far better than Hichki which had garnered $4.21 million in its first weekend.

So far so good, let’s see how well the movie continues its pace in this week as this will highly define the fate of the Sridevi starrer in China!

It was an emotional moment for producer Boney Kapoor as his late wife Sridevi’s last movie Mom released in China on Friday. He hoped that the people of China connect with the film too.

Boney on Friday took to Twitter and wrote: “‘Mom‘ releases in China today. An emotional moment for me. Thank you Zee Studios for spreading Sri’s last film to such wider audiences. I hope people will connect with the film there too.”

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film shows Sridevi as a mother who sets out to ensure justice for her step-daughter, essayed by Pakistani actress Sajal Ali, who was gang raped.

Sridevi won the Best Actress National Award posthumously for her role in the movie. The film was previously released in 40 regions including Poland, Russia, the UK, the US, Singapore and the Czech Republic.

