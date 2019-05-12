Mom Box Office Day 2 (China): Trends Better Than Ayushmann Khurrana’s AndhaDhun!

Mom Box Office Day 2 (China): China has emerged as the potential market, minting gold for the Bollywood releases and the recent release of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer AndhaDhun, just cashed in on its strong content. Sridevi’s Mom too, which released on this Friday, is really turning out to be big money spinner in the Chinese market.

After collecting $1.68 million on Friday (including preview screening), Mom showed a jump on day 2 by adding another $2.18 million. The two-day grand total now stands at $3.86 million equivalent to 27.01 crores. With this numbers, the movie once again toppled AndhaDhun, which garnered $1.78 million on the second day (Thursday). After two big days at the ticket windows, all eyes are now set on how Sunday turns out to be.

While the big ticket releases like Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Sultan, underperforming to a great extent in China, it is seen that the strong content and simple stories are raking wonders amongst the Chinese audiences, contrary to the larger than life depiction and star power.

The movie was released in 38,500 screens in China by Zee Studios International on May 10. It opened better that Sriram Raghavan’s AndhaDhun in the country.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, Sridevi played a mother who sets out to ensure justice for her step-daughter (essayed by Pakistani actress Sajal Ali) who is gang raped.

The veteran actress won the Best Actress National Award posthumously for her role.

Five years after her English Vinglish, Sridevi gave a power-packed performance in “Mom” in 2017. She was seen in a cameo in Zero, last year. The actress passed away on February 24, 2018.

