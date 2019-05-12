Student Of The Year 2 Day 3 Advance Booking: Dips In Few Regions, Steady In Others!

Student Of The Year 2 Day 3 Advance Booking: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria starrer musical college drama is minting really good at the ticket windows. After a decent opening day, the collections of the second day came as a real surprise as it witnessed growth despite mixed to negative critic reactions. Speaking about today i.e. Sunday, the movie is again showing good signs as it has kept up the momentum of day 2.

Let’s take a look at the major centers of the country, to get a clear picture of the advance booking trends:

Mumbai

Again on day 3, the city is staying stable for this Dharma’s college drama. With 22-25% filling fast shows already, another good day is on the cards.

Delhi-NCR

Delhi-NCR region has gone down a bit on day 3 with evening and night shows too, showing comparatively less occupancy. Overall, about 25% shows are on a quickly filling mode.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru too is facing a drop but the overall trending is decent to good with about 35% filling fast shows.

Hyderabad

In the limited screening, Student Of The Year 2 is showing great buzz in this city of Nizams. With few houseful boards and 40-42% filling fast shows, the region is the best performing one.

Pune, Kolkata and Chennai

Pune is the least performing center with about 10% shows filling at a quick pace.

Kolkata is decent with 15-20% filling fast shows, and to show a boost from afternoon shows.

Chennai has got a limited number of shows for this Tiger Shroff starrer, but showing a good response given the 40-42% shows filling at swift pace.

