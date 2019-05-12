IPL 2019 Finale:It’s A Double Bonanza As Bharat Stars Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif Geared Up To Be The Special Hosts!

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will feature in the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) pre-match show — Maruti Suzuki Cricket Live from the Star Sports studio before the summit clash kicks-off between three-time champions Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

Salman along with Katrina Kaif will go LIVE from the Star Sports studio as part of pre-match and post-match shows and will give their views on the final match.

Fans will be treated to a thrilling finale where Star Sports, India’s largest sports broadcaster, will enhance the viewing experience with over 100 commentators and eight languages on all Star Sports Network channels on May 12 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

As a run up to the mega final, Star Sports Network will treat viewers from 8 a.m. onwards to a series of day-long programming that will finally culminate in the much-awaited big clash between MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings and Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians.

Star Sports Select Dugout Experts, for one last time in IPL 2019, will share their analysis on the teams and predict the winner of the grand finale of the tournament. Moreover, viewers will witness a modern cricketing great joining the Select Dugout experts for the finals.

