Happy Mother’s Day: This Dialogue Of Yash From KGF Is A Perfect Ode To All The Perfect Ladies Out There!

It’s a special occasion of International Mother’s Day today, and a day to celebrate the greatness and sacrifices of that special lady in our life. It’s a truth that a single day isn’t enough to cherish the importance of mothers but we could make this moment memorable expressing the gratitude with our special gestures.

Just like in personal lives, there are several mother-son bonds, we have witnessed on big screens, which not only solaced us but also inspired us to a great extent. One such special bond, we witnessed in last year’s hit K.G.F: Chapter 1. Inspired by his mother, actor Yash is seen giving a piece of advice to a poor woman.

In a scene from K.G.F: Chapter 1, a poor woman who is holding her baby in a shoulder, mistakenly drops a piece of bread in the middle of the road. Yash thrusts his car in the middle of the road, thus stopping other vehicles. He then picks up the bread and approaches it to the poor woman. The woman gets anxious as everyone on the road is staring at her. Yash asserts that this selfish world never hangs on for anyone, but we need to halt it. He further approaches with a piece of bread and suggests her that not to think of others as she is the strongest in the world.

He further delivers a crackling line, “Iss duniya mein maa se bada koi yoddha nahi hota”.

While this line received claps and whistles in theatres, it also impacted the psyche of the viewers.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!