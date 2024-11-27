Moana 2 has been released in theatres in the United States, and the reactions are pretty positive. The Rotten Tomatoes ratings have also been revealed, and now the weekend projections are coming in as well. As per the new report, the sequel looks to beat Frozen II’s 5-day opening weekend at the North American box office. Scroll below for the deets.

Disney’s animation was released in 2019 and opened to positive reviews. It is the second highest-grossing animated film of all time. A threequel is in the making and is expected to be released in 2027. Meanwhile, Moana’s sequel debuted on the Rotten Tomatoes platform with a 72% rating from 43 reviews. However, during the writing of this report, the rating stood at 69% from 85 reviews. The early reactions were favorable to the movie, and the critics have especially praised the visuals.

According to Variety’s report, Moana 2 opens in 4,200 theatres in North America today and the film is projected to earn between $135 million and $145 million over its five-days opening weekend. The report stated that it would register as the biggest Thanksgiving frame surpassing Frozen II’s five-day opening weekend collection of $125 million.

It is also expected to earn more than 2013’s Hunger Games: Catching Fire. The 2013 film collected $109 million over the 5-days. The first film collected $82 million over the extended Thanksgiving weekend in 2016 and is one of the biggest opening weekends for films released during Thanksgiving. Meanwhile, Frozen II holds the record of scoring the biggest 5-day weekend for Thanksgiving releases.

Frozen II also had the biggest opening weekend in earnings of all time for an animated movie. It collected $477.37 million at the US box office and another whopping $976.30 million overseas. The film’s worldwide collection was $1.45 billion. Moana II is experiencing a lot of buzz and has the potential to match that.

Moana 2 has been released in North American theatres today on November 27. It will have a wide release on November 29.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

