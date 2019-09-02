Mission Mangal Box Office: Surpasses Profits Of Aamir Khan’s PK & 3 Others!

This year’s Independence Day release, Mission Mangal, starring Akshay Kumar & Vidya Balan in lead has been a super successful affair at the box office. While the movie has already garnered the super-hit verdict for itself, it refuses to even face a halt from Prabhas’ latest release, Saaho, and continues to shatter records.

Mission Mangal has added collections of 187.20 crores to its kitty till now. With that, the Return on Investment of the movie comes to 138.11 crores, furthermore creating profits in the range of 306.91%. This leads the Akki starrer surpass the profits of Aamir Khan’s PK which raked in a ROI of 300% in its lifetime run.

Moreover, the Jagan Shakti directorial has also surpassed profits of Amitabh Bachchan & Taapsee Pannu’s crime thriller of this year, Badla (300.09%). If you think that was enough, there’s more as Mission Mangal has even left behind Alia Bhatt’s Raazi (310.56%) and Hate Story 3 (305%). Now, what’s exciting is to see whether Mission Mangal will manage to cross the 200 crore mark and turn out to achieve some huge milestones awaiting it.

Recently, Mission Mangal has been declared tax-free in Maharashtra.

With ticket prices coming down, more people, especially from the rural areas will feel encouraged to watch the film, which chronicles the story of India’s Mangalyaan or the Mars Orbiter Mission.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar had said during the film’s promotion: “I’ve made this film mainly for children, so that they feel encouraged to become scientists. Scientist as a profession is not very likeable, but now after ISRO’s launch of the Chandrayaan, people are gradually becoming more aware of it and taking interest in it. I hope this film helps to spread the fact that what a great profession it is.”

Directed by Jagan Shakti, “Mission Mangal” also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen and H.G. Dattatreya in key roles.

