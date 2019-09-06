Mission Mangal Box Office Day 22: Akshay Kumar Led Film Is Well On Track For ‘200 Crore Club’ Mission After 3 Weeks!

It is ‘Mission 200 Crore Club’ for Akshay Kumar and his team, and the film is well on track for that. Mission Mangal did well right through its third week as well and collections stayed on over the 1 crore mark. In fact Thursday collections of 1.31 crores were even better than Wednesday (1.15 crores) which pretty much tells the tale.

The Jagan Shakti directed film has collected 193.14 crores so far and that’s an excellent number indeed. The film has been loved by one and all with all around positive feedback. Family audiences have grabbed the film in a big way and that has ensured consistent footfalls on a week after week basis.

The film has a reasonable number of shows running for it even in its fourth week and that would ensure the shortfall of 7 crores (in order to go past the 200 crores mark) to be covered in a week or maximum two weeks from now. A blockbuster, it is a major success story for all involved and would have a very good run on its satellite and digital premier as well.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!