Mission Mangal Box Office Day 20: Enters Nervous 90s Again!

It is back to the nervous 90s for Mission Mangal. Though it has entered the 100 Crore Club in a jiffy and hence didn’t really have to worry much during the 90s, there would be a different level of anxiety for everyone associated with the film, now that it has crossed the 190 crores mark.

On Tuesday, the film collected 1.50 crores* more which is a good enough hold compared to Friday numbers of 2.20 crores. With this, the film has now touched 191.20 crores*. Though it is a given that the Jagan Shakti directed film would eventually enter the 200 Crore Club, what has to be seen though is how soon does it manage to achieve this feat. While there is Saaho to contend with this week, on the coming Friday there is Chhichhore coming in which is expected to grow well over the weekend.

That said, going by the trend so far, it seems that Akshay Kumar would have his first ever double century by the end of fourth week, and post that whatever numbers would come in, those would be added bonus. In any case, the film has exceeded expectations in a big way and it is interesting to see that all four double centuries of 2019 – Uri – The Surgical Strike, Bharat, Kabir Singh and Mission Mangal – would belong to different genres.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

