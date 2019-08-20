Mission Mangal Box Office Analysis: Will It Be A Breakthrough Movie For Akshay Kumar?

Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal performed beyond the expectations during its extended opening weekend and showed regular drop on Monday. It was touted to face a stiff competition from John Abraham’s Batla House, which didn’t turn out to be the case. Now, one awaits if the movie manages to be a breakthrough movie in Akshay’s career.

As Mission Mangal earned a total of 97.56 crores in its 4-day extended weekend, the hopes were pinned down on the movie to become first 200 crore earner for Akshay Kumar and the expectations from it was to score double-digit on the first weekday. However, it scored 8.91 crores which is still good.

If we talk about Akshay Kumar’s highest grossing movies including 2.0 (Hindi), Kesari, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Rowdy Rathore and Airlift, all of them took an impressive start at the ticket windows and took a huge jump of first Sunday. But from first Monday onwards, stayed a bit low or could be said that they didn’t sustain as predicted.

While talking about Akshay’s highest grossers, let’s take a look at his top 5 grossers and how they trended during the weekend and first Monday:

2.0 (Hindi) (4-day extended weekend)

Thursday- 20.25 crores

Friday- 18 crores

Saturday- 25 crores

Sunday- 34 crores

Monday- 13.75 crores

5 day total– 111 crores (lifetime 188 crores)

Kesari (4-day extended weekend)

Thursday- 21.06 crores

Friday- 16.75 crores

Saturday- 18.75 crores

Sunday- 21.51 crores

Monday- 8.25 crores

5 day total- 86.32 crores (lifetime 153 crores)

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (3-day weekend)

Friday- 13.10 crores

Saturday- 17.10 crores

Sunday- 21.25 crores

Monday- 12 crores

4 day total- 63.45 crores (lifetime 133.60 crores)

Rowdy Rathore (3-day weekend)

Friday- 15.01 crores

Saturday- 16 crores

Sunday- 17.04 crores

Monday- 8.30 crores

4 day total- 56.35 crores (lifetime 131 crores)

Airlift (3-day weekend)

Friday- 12.35 crores

Saturday- 14.60 crores

Sunday- 17.35 crores

Monday- 10.40 crores

4 day total- 54.70 crores (lifetime 129 crores)

Now, coming back to Mission Mangal, the movie is following comparatively a better trend as of Akshay previous highest grossers but it will be interesting to see how the things follow in upcoming days and how they help it to put some astonishing figures.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!