Congratulations to Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar who’s finally made his debut in the 200 crore club with his Independence Day release, Mission Mangal. And with this, the actor has also moved a step forward in Koimoi’s Box Office Index. Below are all the details.

Akshay previously with 12 movies (including Mission Mangal) in the 100 crore club had 1200 points in his kitty. Now, with the Jagan Shakti directorial entering the 200 crore club, his total ends up to 1300. His next target is surpassing Aamir Khan who’s on the second spot with 1450 points, and looks like that will be achieved with Akki’s Diwali release, Housefull 4, which is expected to open big at the box office.

The breakup of Akshay Kumar’s 1300 points is as follows:

1100 points (Eleven 100 crore grossers)- Housefull 2, Rowdy Rathore, Holiday, Airlift, Housefull 3, Rustom, Jolly LLB 2, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Gold, 2.0 (Hindi) and Kesari.

200 points (one 200 crore grosser)- Mission Mangal

 

Mission Mangal Box Office: Akshay Kumar One Step Closer To Surpassing Aamir Khan In Koimoi’s Star Power Index
Mission Mangal Box Office: Akshay Kumar One Step Closer To Surpass Aamir Khan In Koimoi’s Box Office Power Index

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

  • 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
  • 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
  • 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
  • 500 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club
  • Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
  • In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Rank100 Crs Pts200 Crs Pts300 Crs Pts500 Crs PtsOverseas PtsTotal
1. Salman Khan8006009001002400
2. Aamir Khan2004006002501450
3. Akshay Kumar1100200001300
4. Ajay Devgn900200001100
5. Shah Rukh Khan500400050950
6. Ranveer Singh30020030050850
7. Prabhas200005000700
8. Ranbir Kapoor30003000600
9. Hrithik Roshan40020000600
10. Shahid Kapoor020030050550
11. Varun Dhawan400000400
12. John Abraham200000200
13. Vicky Kaushal 020000200
14. Ayushmann Khurrana1000050150
15.Tiger Shroff100000100
16. Sushant Singh Rajput100000100
17. Rajkummar Rao100000100
18. Kartik Aaryan100000100
19. Sunny Singh100000100
20. Sidharth Malhotra100000100
21. Arjun Kapoor100000100
22. Farhan Akhtar100000100
23. Saif Ali Khan100000100

The movie stars Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen and Kriti Kulhari amongst the female leads.

Sonakshi Sinha a while ago took to Twitter to express her gratitude after Mission Mangal crossed the 200 crore mark.

She wrote, “It was an honour to play a character which represented a self-made,Independent, modern Indian woman. Eka Gandhi will always remain special. 200 crores for #MissionMangal isn’t just a collection, it is an amazing feeling to know that the film has reached out to so many”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here