Mission Mangal Box Office: Akshay Kumar One Step Closer To Surpass Aamir Khan In Koimoi’s Box Office Power Index

Congratulations to Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar who’s finally made his debut in the 200 crore club with his Independence Day release, Mission Mangal. And with this, the actor has also moved a step forward in Koimoi’s Box Office Index. Below are all the details.

Akshay previously with 12 movies (including Mission Mangal) in the 100 crore club had 1200 points in his kitty. Now, with the Jagan Shakti directorial entering the 200 crore club, his total ends up to 1300. His next target is surpassing Aamir Khan who’s on the second spot with 1450 points, and looks like that will be achieved with Akki’s Diwali release, Housefull 4, which is expected to open big at the box office.

The breakup of Akshay Kumar’s 1300 points is as follows:

1100 points (Eleven 100 crore grossers)- Housefull 2, Rowdy Rathore, Holiday, Airlift, Housefull 3, Rustom, Jolly LLB 2, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Gold, 2.0 (Hindi) and Kesari.

200 points (one 200 crore grosser)- Mission Mangal

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club

200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club

300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club

500 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club

Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers

In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

Rank 100 Crs Pts 200 Crs Pts 300 Crs Pts 500 Crs Pts Overseas Pts Total 1. Salman Khan 800 600 900 100 2400 2. Aamir Khan 200 400 600 250 1450 3. Akshay Kumar 1100 200 0 0 1300 4. Ajay Devgn 900 200 0 0 1100 5. Shah Rukh Khan 500 400 0 50 950 6. Ranveer Singh 300 200 300 50 850 7. Prabhas 200 0 0 500 0 700 8. Ranbir Kapoor 300 0 300 0 600 9. Hrithik Roshan 400 200 0 0 600 10. Shahid Kapoor 0 200 300 50 550 11. Varun Dhawan 400 0 0 0 400 12. John Abraham 200 0 0 0 200 13. Vicky Kaushal 0 200 0 0 200 14. Ayushmann Khurrana 100 0 0 50 150 15.Tiger Shroff 100 0 0 0 100 16. Sushant Singh Rajput 100 0 0 0 100 17. Rajkummar Rao 100 0 0 0 100 18. Kartik Aaryan 100 0 0 0 100 19. Sunny Singh 100 0 0 0 100 20. Sidharth Malhotra 100 0 0 0 100 21. Arjun Kapoor 100 0 0 0 100 22. Farhan Akhtar 100 0 0 0 100 23. Saif Ali Khan 100 0 0 0 100

The movie stars Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen and Kriti Kulhari amongst the female leads.

Sonakshi Sinha a while ago took to Twitter to express her gratitude after Mission Mangal crossed the 200 crore mark.

She wrote, “It was an honour to play a character which represented a self-made,Independent, modern Indian woman. Eka Gandhi will always remain special. 200 crores for #MissionMangal isn’t just a collection, it is an amazing feeling to know that the film has reached out to so many”

