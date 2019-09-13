Mission Mangal Box Office: Akshay Kumar One Step Closer To Surpass Aamir Khan In Koimoi’s Box Office Power Index

Congratulations to Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar who’s finally made his debut in the 200 crore club with his Independence Day release, Mission Mangal. And with this, the actor has also moved a step forward in Koimoi’s Box Office Index. Below are all the details.
Akshay previously with 12 movies (including Mission Mangal) in the 100 crore club had 1200 points in his kitty. Now, with the Jagan Shakti directorial entering the 200 crore club, his total ends up to 1300. His next target is surpassing Aamir Khan who’s on the second spot with 1450 points, and looks like that will be achieved with Akki’s Diwali release, Housefull 4, which is expected to open big at the box office.
The breakup of Akshay Kumar’s 1300 points is as follows:
1100 points (Eleven 100 crore grossers)- Housefull 2, Rowdy Rathore, Holiday, Airlift, Housefull 3, Rustom, Jolly LLB 2, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Gold, 2.0 (Hindi) and Kesari.
200 points (one 200 crore grosser)- Mission Mangal
Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking
- 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
- 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
- 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
- 500 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club
- Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
- In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film
|Rank
|100 Crs Pts
|200 Crs Pts
|300 Crs Pts
|500 Crs Pts
|Overseas Pts
|Total
|1. Salman Khan
|800
|600
|900
|100
|2400
|2. Aamir Khan
|200
|400
|600
|250
|1450
|3. Akshay Kumar
|1100
|200
|0
|0
|1300
|4. Ajay Devgn
|900
|200
|0
|0
|1100
|5. Shah Rukh Khan
|500
|400
|0
|50
|950
|6. Ranveer Singh
|300
|200
|300
|50
|850
|7. Prabhas
|200
|0
|0
|500
|0
|700
|8. Ranbir Kapoor
|300
|0
|300
|0
|600
|9. Hrithik Roshan
|400
|200
|0
|0
|600
|10. Shahid Kapoor
|0
|200
|300
|50
|550
|11. Varun Dhawan
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|12. John Abraham
|200
|0
|0
|0
|200
|13. Vicky Kaushal
|0
|200
|0
|0
|200
|14. Ayushmann Khurrana
|100
|0
|0
|50
|150
|15.Tiger Shroff
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|16. Sushant Singh Rajput
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|17. Rajkummar Rao
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|18. Kartik Aaryan
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|19. Sunny Singh
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|20. Sidharth Malhotra
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|21. Arjun Kapoor
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|22. Farhan Akhtar
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|23. Saif Ali Khan
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
The movie stars Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen and Kriti Kulhari amongst the female leads.
Sonakshi Sinha a while ago took to Twitter to express her gratitude after Mission Mangal crossed the 200 crore mark.
She wrote, “It was an honour to play a character which represented a self-made,Independent, modern Indian woman. Eka Gandhi will always remain special. 200 crores for #MissionMangal isn’t just a collection, it is an amazing feeling to know that the film has reached out to so many”
