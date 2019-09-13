Dream Girl Box Office: Set To Become Ayushmann Khurrana’s Biggest Opener; Check Out The Top 5!

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl has finally arrived in cinemas today and going by the early reports and critical acclaim, the movie might be another success in actor’s kitty. Though the promotions have been limited for this comic caper, the pre-release buzz was really good and the movie buffs were very well aware of the release. Also, the advance booking trends are suggesting for a healthy opening on the cards.

Speaking about Ayushmann Khurrana, Dream Girl could turn out to be his biggest opener till date and clock the double-digit score. As of now, last year’s blockbuster Badhaai Ho is the biggest opener for Ayushmann.

Let’s take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana’s top 5 openers:

Badhaai Ho

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho turned out to be a monstrous hit at the box office and also took a decent start. It made 7.29 crores on day 1.

Article 15

The opening for this Anubhav Sinha directorial was really an impressive one considering the niche genre of the movie. With Ayushmann’s name riding on the project, Article 15 collected 5.02 crores on opening day.

Nautanki Saala

Released way back in 2013, Nautanki Saala holds the 3rd place in the list with an opening of 3.25 crores. The chartbuster music played a major role in building pre-release buzz.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

This is another movie dealing with a niche subject like erectile dysfunction but the light-hearted content managed to attract footfalls on day 1. It earned 2.71 crores on the opening day.

AndhaDhun

AndhaDhun is one of the surprise hits of 2019 but it took a slow start at the box office. The movie collected 2.70 crores on the first day.

Coming back to Badhaai Ho, the word of mouth and occupancy reports are working in the favour of the movie, which gives it every chance to be Ayushmann’s biggest opener.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!