Mardaani 2 VS Jumanji: The Next Level Box Office Comparison: Which Film Had Better Trending In Week 1?

Mardaani 2 has been trending very well at the Box Office ever since it has released. The film started on a slow note and also lower than the Hollywood release Jumanji: The Next Level but it picked up heavily on Saturday and Sunday to record a healthy weekend total.

The Rani Mukerji starrer film then continued to bring respectable numbers in weekdays. After a rock steady Monday of 2.85 crores, the film did a business of 2.65 crores on Tuesday and ended the first week on a healthy number of 28.05 crores

Interestingly, the YRF film started with almost half the business of Hollywood release in Jumanji but in weekdays it has reached almost close to that film.

Let’s have a look at the 7 days trending of both films:

Mardaani 2 Box Office 7 Day Breakdown

Day 1: 3.80 crores

Day 2: 6.55 crores

Day 3: 7.80 crores

Day 4: 2.85 crores

Day 5: 2.65 crores

Day 6: 2.25 crores

Day 7: 2.15 crores

Total: 28.05 crores

Jumanji: The Next Level Box Office 7 Day Breakdown

Day 1: 5.05 crores

Day 2: 8.35 crores

Day 3: 10.10 crores

Day 4: 3.01 crores

Day 5: 2.70 crores

Day 6: 2.55 crores

Day 7: 2.30 crores

Total: 34.06 crores

The film also had paid previews on Thursday which gave the film 1.15 crores more. This takes the total to 35.21 crores.

Going by the day-wise business of both the films, it’s clear that Mardaani 2 has got better acceptance from the public. Despite collecting almost half of Jumanji on Day 1, the film collected almost similar to the Hollywood film on weekdays.

It will be interesting to see how these two films trend at the Box Office this week after the release of Dabangg 3 & Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!