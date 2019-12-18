Mardaani 2 Box Office Day 5 Early Trends: Another Stable Weekday!

Mardaani 2 Box Office: Made at a meagre budget, Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2 is holding its ground really well at the ticket windows during the weekdays. After showing a stronghold on Monday, the movie maintained a stable momentum on Tuesday.

We have come across several small-scaled movies working quite well with positive word-of-mouth doing all the talks, and we are witnessing the same in case of this Rani Mukerji’s thriller too. As per the early trends flowing in, Mardaani 2 has earned 2.60-2.75 crores* on day 5 i.e. Tuesday, which is hardly a drop compared to Monday’s 2.85 crores. The overall total now stands in the range of 23.60-23.75 crores.

With such kind of acceptance, Mardaani 2 might retain a good chunk of screens despite Salman Khan’s highly anticipated Dabangg 3 arriving this Friday.

Meanwhile, Vishal Jethwa, who plays a brutal serial rapist in the latest release in the movie, said that prepping for this film was a painful process for him emotionally.

“I’m a very happy, social person so this character is a complete contrast to who I’m in real life. It was very, very hard for me to become Sunny but I knew I had to prove myself as an actor. The preparation for this film was a painful process for me emotionally,” Vishal said.

The actor says he prepared “really hard” for the dark character named Sunny in the film.

Inspired by true crimes against women by juveniles, “Mardaani 2” sees Rani in a race against time to capture a brutal serial rapist, played by Vishal.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!