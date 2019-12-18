Nikamma: Shilpa Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani & Shirley Setia Starrer Finally Gets A Release Date!

Actress Shilpa Shetty, who will be making a comeback after 13 years with Sabbir Khan’s action flick “Nikamma“, has unveiled the release date of the movie and it is 5th June, 2020.

A “super excited” Shilpa took to her Twitter handle to announce the films release date Tweeting, “Super excited to announce that #Nikamma is releasing on 5th June, 2020. Have had such an amazing experience working with @sabbir24x7, @abhimanyud and @ShirleySetia, and now, I can’t wait for you guys to watch it! Mark the date! See you in the theatres!”

Super excited to announce that #Nikamma is releasing on June 5, 2020. Have had such an amazing experience working with @sabbir24x7, @Abhimannyu_D & @ShirleySetia, and now, I can’t wait for you guys to watch it! See you in the theatres! 🤗😘🧿❤@sonypicsprodns @SonyPicsIndia pic.twitter.com/SV23VSHTHP — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) December 17, 2019

Shilpa was last seen on the silver screen in the 2007 films, Life In A… Metro and Apne.

In an earlier Instagram post, Shilpa expressed her excitement about her return to films. “Yesssssssss, it’s true! My sabbatical of 13 long years comes to an end. I am so excited to announce that the film you will see me next in is #Nikamma , directed by @sabbir24x7 (cast still being finalised) featuring these amazing and talented actors @abhimanyud @shirleysetia @sonypicturesin. Need all your blessings and thank you for all the love always.”

Nikamma stars Abhimanyu Dassani and social media sensation Shirley Setia. Jointly produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir Khan Films.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!