Mardaani 2 Box Office Day 2: Rani Mukerji Starrer Has A Fantastic Jump On Saturday

Mardaani 2 Box Office: Mardaani 2 saw a huge jump on Saturday as 6.55 crores came in. Friday numbers were 3.80 crores and that pretty much indicates how big has the film turned out to be on the second day.

The film has been appreciated by critics as well as audiences alike and footfalls are seeing a major upswing. The trending so far is exactly the kind that one expects from a content film and the jump here is all the more significant as audiences have two more choices available in the form of Pati Patni aur Woh and Jumanji.

The Rani Mukerji starrer currently stands at 10.35 crore nett and while it is a given that it would find itself in 18-19 crores range by the time the weekend is through, it would be fantastic indeed if the 20 crores mark would be touched. If that turns out to be the case, the film would pretty well cover up for the relatively lesser start that it had managed on Friday.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

