Street Dancer 3D Poster Ft. Varun Dhawan On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre? VOTE NOW

Finally, with the release date is out, Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D is creating its space amongst the movie buffs with promotions. While the trailer is set to be released on 18th December, yesterday the makers glimpsed us with Varun Dhawan’s poster from the movie.

Varun Dhawan unveiled his look through his social media handles. In the poster, Varun is seen donning the sleeveless hoodie and sporting his well chiselled abs. He is literally killing it with stubble beard and that rugged look.

Well, it did leave us impressed but let us know how you liked the new poster featuring Varun Dhawan in the poll below.

Meanwhile, director Remo D’Souza wrapped up the shoot of Street Dancer 3D in last month. Remo said that the actor has impressed him with his dance skills and fans have every reason to be excited about the film.

“The story of ‘Street Dancer‘ is close to my heart. The way Varun, Shraddha (Kapoor), and I are bringing the story alive on the screen, the audience will become a fan of the film. It is an inspirational story and a family entertainer,” Remo claimed, speaking to IANS.

“Dance and acting both are performing arts. The more you do it, the more you mature. That is what happened to Varun and Shraddha. I am impressed by Varun’s maturity as a dance performer. Of course, we have collaborated before, and we know how good he is as a dancer. But in our upcoming film, he has really taken it to the next level,” he added.

