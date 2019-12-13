World Famous Lover: Vijay Deverakonda Adapts THIS Unique Strategy For Promotions

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda has kickstarted the promotions of his upcoming film World Famous Lover in style. The national heartthrob who is well known all across for his intense act in superhit 2017 Tollywood release Arjun Reddy recently took to Twitter to share an important update related to his Valentine’s day release.

The actor wrote on Twitter that in the coming days, he will be sharing glimpses from World Famous Lover. As the actor’s tweet read: “4 Days 4 Lovers 4 Posters Welcome to the World of #WorldFamousLover.”

4 Days

4 Lovers

4 Posters Welcome to the World of #WorldFamousLover. pic.twitter.com/NwBlZgr2Q9 — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) December 11, 2019

Vijay who was recently ranked numero uno in the list of most searched South Indian celeb on Google, yesterday unveiled the first glimpse from World Famous Lover.

The first glimpse which he shared has Vijay with gorgeous actress Aishwarya Rajesh. The duo in the film will be seen playing a married couple.

The film also stars actresses Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite in pivotal roles.

The shoot for the final portions of the film is in process. The Vijay starrer is being helmed by filmmaker Kranthi Madhav, and it is been bankrolled by Creative Commercials production company.

World Famous Lover has its music composed by Gopi Sundar.

The romantic drama is Valentine’s day release which will hit big screens on 14th February 2020.

