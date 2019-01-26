Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi Box Office Day 1: Opens Below Predictions, Should Grow Well Today

Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi Box Office Day 1: It took a decent start for itself as 8.75 crores came in. Given the kind of costs that it is carrying and the massive release that it got across 3000 screens, it was predicted that the opening would be around 10 crores. In that aspect, the footfalls have been somewhat lower.

That said, one can expect this shortfall to be covered today since it is a big national holiday. Of course, Saturday is anyways a holiday but then Republic Day holiday is even bigger and that should make a difference of around 20%. If the collections go over the 13 crore mark today, it would be a good catch up for the film as it would set it up well for a good Sunday.

For Kangana Ranaut, this matches her biggest start Tanu Weds Manu Returns which had brought in 8.75 crores as well. However, that was way back in 2015 and then the budget of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is double of Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

Since the critical acclaim is there for the film and so is the word of mouth which is positive, the film is still in for a chance and ideally should see the kind of growth that takes it past the 100 crore mark at the least in its lifetime.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

