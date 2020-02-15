Malang Box Office Day 8 Early Trends: Sustains Well Despite Love Aaj Kal

Malang Box Office Day 8 Early Trends: Mohit Suri’¢ another thriller led by Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu completed its first week just a little under the 40-crore mark. The movie enjoyer steady weekdays which showcased how the word of mouth wasn’t as bad as many reviews suggested.

Till Thursday, Malang had collected 39.65 crores with a healthy weekdays trend. This could’ve been better but also it could’ve been worse. It’s a safe situation for the film because it avoided a complete crash.

Though, the testing time for the film started from yesterday because of Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan’s Love Aaj Kal. As per the early trends flowing in, the film has collected in the range of 2-3 crores. This is a good number considering Love Aaj Kal did grab a huge chunk of screens from the film.

Despite a low number of screens, Malang did maintain to sustain a good amount of business. It’s to be seen how it trends over the weekend.

Mithoon has scored music for Mohit Suri films such as Zeher: A Love Story, Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain in the past. “Whenever I work with Mohit Suri, there is always a certain emotional target that we have in mind. We do not think of the past or the future, what kind of trends or numbers we have to achieve. It’s always about achieving a particular emotion,” the composer told IANS.

Starring Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu, Malang released on February 7. It is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment’s Jay Shewakramani

