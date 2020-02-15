Love Aaj Kal Box Office Day 1 Early Trends: Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan Welcomed With Love On Valentine’s Day

Love Aaj Kal Box Office Day 1 Early Trends: Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan’s romantic-drama directed by Imtiaz Ali finally captured its fort on Valentine’s Day. It opened an extremely mixed response from the audience, many blaming it to be too dramatic.

As per the promotional strategy, the movie targeted at the youth and hence Valentine’s day release. Yes, it had surely benefited from the same as the numbers of day 1 are quite impressive.

As per the reports coming in, the movie has collected in the range of 13-15 crores on its day 1. Now, Imtiaz Ali’s last film Jab Harry Met Sejal, too, opened at 15.25 crores but it had Shah Rukh Khan in it. Also, Jab Harry Met Sejal flopped at the box office as it crashed because of its poor word of mouth.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer have enjoyed the benefits of Valentine’s Day but it’ll have to show a hold today and a jump tomorrow to clock sustainable numbers. Even before the weekdays’ acid test begins, weekend figures are really very important for the film.

The film shows love stories of two different eras -— the first is set in the late 1980s–early nineties, and unfolds between Raghu and Leena. The other love story, set in present time, happens between Veer and Zoe. While Kartik plays Raghu and Veer, Sara Ali Khan has been cast as Zoe and Arushi Sharma plays Leena.

“The two roles are distinct, in the way they look, react and relate to people around them. Veer is a modern guy, somewhat geeky and socially awkward. He is sure of what he wants and that sets him apart from the people around him. On the other hand, Raghu represents any teenage boy who has grown up in the nineties. Raghu and Veer are also different when they are in love,” said Kartik.

“Raghu is dramatic and animated as he goes through the excitement and thrill of first love with his high school crush Leena, in the picturesque town of Udaipur. Veer is sure of what he feels for Zoe but is too inarticulate to express. Therefore, understanding Raghu and Veer required not only getting into their individual character skins but also an understanding of the time period in which their stories are set,” mentioned the actor.

