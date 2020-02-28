Malang Box Office Day 21: Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani Starrer Stays Stable On A Lower Side

Malang Box Office: Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani’s Malang saw some sort of consistency in footfalls during the 3rd-week theatrical run. Backed by a niche treatment and word-of-mouth too not been that great, the film was expected to fold up its journey quickly, but now, the thriller is heading towards a respectable lifetime.

At the end of 21 days, Malang has accumulated a total of 58.04 crores and would add another 2-2.50 crores during 4th week. The film has a last open week to make most of, as, from next Friday onwards, Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 will eat up a huge of screens all across the country.

Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang released on 7th February 2020. It also features Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in key roles.

Meanwhile, Kunal Kemmu’s act as a sadistic cop in Malang has become a talking point among Bollywood buffs. If the actor acquired a brawny look with an understated sinister edge for the role, he says he builds his body and look based on the requirement of the role.

“As an actor, I have to cater to the need, if the need is to look fit on-screen, I will do that. Yes, I understand that these days, everyone is trying to build their bodies a” six-pack abs and so on a” but we also have to understand that our audience gets inspired by actors, how they look, their body, clothes, and hairstyle. That is why we take vanity seriously, because it is part of our job,” Kunal told IANS.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!